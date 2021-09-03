IN PICTURES: The Luton Town players who have scored on their Hatters debut since 2001

Two of Luton's new summer signings marked their debuts with goals last month, as both Fred Onyedinma and Cameron Jerome got their Hatters' accounts up and running on their maiden outings against Peterborough United and Stevenage.

They now make a list of only 23 players since 2001 to hit the target during their first appearance and the Luton News takes a look at just who else has has managed the feat in a special picture gallery below.