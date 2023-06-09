IN PICTURES: The nine Hatters players who have scored for Luton Town at Wembley

1 . Dave Pacey: FA Cup Final - Luton 1 Nottingham Forest 2

Luton faced Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Final with over 100,000 in attendance on March 18, 1959. They were 2-0 behind, Roy Dwight and Tommy Wilson on target, before hitting back midway through the second half, wing half Dave Pacey becoming the first Hatter to score at the home of English football when left unmarked to turn home at the far post. Despite the Reds being down to 10 men to injury however, Town weren't able to find an equaliser. Photo: Hatters Heritage