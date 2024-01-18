News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING
Luton Town groundLuton Town ground
Luton Town ground

IN PICTURES: The Premier League's latest signings in the January transfer window

Find out just who is being snapped up by who in the top flight
By Mike Simmonds
Published 18th Jan 2024, 09:38 GMT

The January transfer window is now well and truly open for the Premier League, with sides having until Thursday, February 1 in which to add to their squads for the second half of the 2023-24 campaign.

To find out the latest business from all the teams in the top tier of English football, check out the gallery below, which will be updated on a regular basis until the deadline passes.

In: None. Out: None.

1. Arsenal

In: None. Out: None. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Photo Sales
In: None. Out: Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough, undisclosed, pictured); Ben Chrisene (Blackburn Rovers, loan); Kerr Smith (St Johnstone, loan).

2. Aston Villa

In: None. Out: Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough, undisclosed, pictured); Ben Chrisene (Blackburn Rovers, loan); Kerr Smith (St Johnstone, loan). Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Photo Sales
In: None. Out: Hamed Traore (Napoli, loan, pictured); Joe Rothwell (Southampton, loan).

3. Bournemouth

In: None. Out: Hamed Traore (Napoli, loan, pictured); Joe Rothwell (Southampton, loan). Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
In: Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham, loan). Out: None.

4. Brentford

In: Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham, loan). Out: None. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League