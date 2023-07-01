News you can trust since 1891
Luton Town are playing Premier League football this season - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesLuton Town are playing Premier League football this season - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Luton Town are playing Premier League football this season - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

IN PICTURES: The Premier League's latest signings in the summer transfer window

Find out just who has been snapped up by who in the top flight
By Mike Simmonds
Published 1st Jul 2023, 09:24 BST

The summer transfer window opened for the Premier League recently, with sides now having until Friday, September 1 in which to add to their squads for the 2023-24 campaign.

To find out the latest business from all the teams in the top tier of English football, which includes Luton Town, then check out the gallery below, which will be updated on a regular basis until the deadline passes.

In: Kai Havertz (Chelsea, undisclosed). Out: Pablo Mari (Monza, undisclosed); Mazeed Ogungbo (Barrow, undisclosed).

1. Arsenal

In: Kai Havertz (Chelsea, undisclosed). Out: Pablo Mari (Monza, undisclosed); Mazeed Ogungbo (Barrow, undisclosed). Photo: David Price

In: Youri Tielemans (Leicester City, free). Out: Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth, loan).

2. Aston Villa

In: Youri Tielemans (Leicester City, free). Out: Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth, loan). Photo: Michael Regan

In: Justin Kluivert (Roma, undisclosed). Out: Jack Stacey (Norwich, free); Christian Saydee (Portsmouth, undisclosed).

3. Bournemouth

In: Justin Kluivert (Roma, undisclosed). Out: Jack Stacey (Norwich, free); Christian Saydee (Portsmouth, undisclosed). Photo: JOSE JORDAN

In: Kim Ji-soo (Seongnam, undisclosed); Kevin Schade (Freiburg, £22m, pictured); Mark Flekken (Freiburg, £11m). Out: Daniel Oyegoke (Bradford, loan); Fin Stevens (Oxford, loan).

4. Brentford

In: Kim Ji-soo (Seongnam, undisclosed); Kevin Schade (Freiburg, £22m, pictured); Mark Flekken (Freiburg, £11m). Out: Daniel Oyegoke (Bradford, loan); Fin Stevens (Oxford, loan). Photo: DeFodi Images

