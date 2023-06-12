News you can trust since 1891
The Premier League trophy was won by Manchester City last season

IN PICTURES: The Premier League's released and retained list

See which top flight players have become free agents or signed new deals
By Mike Simmonds
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:17 BST

It promises to be yet another busy summer in the Premier League, with a number of managers announcing their retained lists following the end of the 2022-23 season.

With the Hatters playing in the top tier next term after winning promotion via the play-offs, then to find out which players will be searching for new employers or have been offered new contracts, check out the gallery below.

Yet to be announced.

1. Arsenal

Yet to be announced. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Released: Ashley Young.

2. Aston Villa

Released: Ashley Young. Photo: Marc Atkins

Released: Jefferson Lerma; Jack Stacey; Junior Stanislas (pictured); Jordan Zemura; Matt Burgess; Marcus Daws; Chris Francis; Brooklyn Genesini; Tarik Gidaree; Josh Popoola; Ollie Camis. New deals: Ben Greenwood; Billy Terrell; Christian Saydee; Nathan Moriah-Welsh.

3. Bournemouth

Released: Jefferson Lerma; Jack Stacey; Junior Stanislas (pictured); Jordan Zemura; Matt Burgess; Marcus Daws; Chris Francis; Brooklyn Genesini; Tarik Gidaree; Josh Popoola; Ollie Camis. New deals: Ben Greenwood; Billy Terrell; Christian Saydee; Nathan Moriah-Welsh. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Yet to be announced.

4. Brentford

Yet to be announced. Photo: Mike Hewitt

