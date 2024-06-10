IN PICTURES: The Premier League's released and retained list

With the Premier League finishing last month, top flight clubs have been busy working on just who is staying and who is leaving when announcing their retained lists for next season.
Although the Hatters will be plying their trade in the Championship once more, to find out which players in the highest tier of English football will be searching for new employers or have been offered new contracts, then check out the gallery below.
1. Arsenal
Released: Mohamed Elneny (pictured), Cedric Soares, Arthur Okonkwo, Mauro Bandeira, Omari Benjamin, Luis Brown, Catalin Cirjan, Noah Cooper, Henry Davies, Ovie Ejeheri, Taylor Foran, Hubert Graczyk, James Hillson, Henry Jeffcott, Tyreece John-Jules, Alex Kirk, James Lannin-Sweet, Kamarni Ryan, Kido Taylor-Hart.Discussions over a new deal: Amario Cozier-Duberry, Karl Hein, Reuell Walters. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane
2. AFC Bournemouth
Released: Lloyd Kelly (pictured), Emiliano Marcondes, Darren Randolph, Jamal Lowe, Ryan Fredericks, Ben Greenwood, Baylin Johnson, Ferdinand Okoh, Cameron Plain, Euan Pollock, Ollie Eagle, Harry Redknapp, Jack Holman, Noah Crisp. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst
3. Brentford
Released: Shandon Baptiste, Saman Ghoddos (pictured), Charlie Goode.New contracts: Josh Dasilva, Ben Mee. Photo: Richard Heathcote
4. Brighton & Hove Albion
Released: Steven Alzate, Adam Lallana (pictured), Jack Hinchy, Leigh Kavanagh, Brody Peart, Tommy Reid, Bailey Smith.New contracts: James Milner, Danny Welbeck, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Joshua Duffus, Cam Peupion, Imari Samuels. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst