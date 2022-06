Last week saw the EFL confirm that five substitutes can be used during league matches by the Hatters and their fellow Football League teams this season.

With that in mind, the Luton News took a look back to see who are the 30 players used the most by Town from the bench during their lengthy history.

To find out who came out on top, check out the picture gallery below.

1. Andrew Fotiadis Games played: 146. Substitute appearances: 84.

2. Harry Cornick Games played: 212. Substitute appearances: 73.

3. Enoch Showunmi Games played: 114. Substitute appearances: 68.

4. Jake Howells Games played: 334. Substitute appearances: 66.