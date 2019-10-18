IN PICTURES: Tony Thorpe's best Luton Town XI

He spent over seven years with the club, but who would he select in his all-time best XI from players that the pulled the Town shirt on with him? In a special feature, the Luton News looks at just who made the final cut.

1. GK: Ian Feuer Great height, very agile and a fantastic shot stopper.

2. RB: Graham Alexander Technically brilliant, great on the ball and a good defender. Very underestimated at Luton but one of the best right backs I played with.

3. LB: Mitchell Thomas Easy decision as the most influential player for me. Always helping and guiding me through my early days when we both started on the left. A good passer of the ball very strong and experienced when I started at the Hatters.

4. CD: Chris Coyne I only played with Coyney for a year under Joe Kinnear, a strong centre half who read the game well and loved a strong challenge. Very competitive and aggressive in the air.

