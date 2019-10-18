Tony Thorpe scores yet another goal for the Hatters during his Town career

IN PICTURES: Tony Thorpe's best Luton Town XI

Former Luton striker Tony Thorpe played 192 games for the Hatters, scoring 84 goals during two stints at Kenilworth Road.

He spent over seven years with the club, but who would he select in his all-time best XI from players that the pulled the Town shirt on with him? In a special feature, the Luton News looks at just who made the final cut.

Great height, very agile and a fantastic shot stopper.

1. GK: Ian Feuer

Great height, very agile and a fantastic shot stopper.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Technically brilliant, great on the ball and a good defender. Very underestimated at Luton but one of the best right backs I played with.

2. RB: Graham Alexander

Technically brilliant, great on the ball and a good defender. Very underestimated at Luton but one of the best right backs I played with.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Easy decision as the most influential player for me. Always helping and guiding me through my early days when we both started on the left. A good passer of the ball very strong and experienced when I started at the Hatters.

3. LB: Mitchell Thomas

Easy decision as the most influential player for me. Always helping and guiding me through my early days when we both started on the left. A good passer of the ball very strong and experienced when I started at the Hatters.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
I only played with Coyney for a year under Joe Kinnear, a strong centre half who read the game well and loved a strong challenge. Very competitive and aggressive in the air.

4. CD: Chris Coyne

I only played with Coyney for a year under Joe Kinnear, a strong centre half who read the game well and loved a strong challenge. Very competitive and aggressive in the air.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5