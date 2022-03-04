IN PICTURES: Who Luton Town and their Championship play-off rivals have left to play this season

With just 13 games to go, Luton are entering the business end of the Championship season, as they sit sixth in the table, occupying the final play-off berth.
Here's just who the Hatters and the rest of the sides who can still make the top six have before the campaign finishes in May.
1. 2nd: Bournemouth - 61pts
Games left: 15 - Preston (a); Peterborough (h); Derby (h); Reading (h); Huddersfield (a); Bristol C (h); WBA (a); Sheff Utd (a); Middlesbrough (h); Coventry (a); Fulham (h); Swansea (a); Blackburn (a); N Forest (h); Millwall (h).
2. 3rd: Huddersfield- 59pts
Games left: 11 - Peterborough (h); West Brom (a); Millwall (a); Bournemouth (h); Hull (a); Luton (h); QPR (h); Middlesbrough (a); Barnsley (h); Coventry (a); Bristol City (h).
3. 4th: Blackburn Rovers - 57pts
Games left: 12 - Fulham (a); Millwall (h); Bristol City (h); Derby County (h); Reading (a); Coventry (a); Blackpool (h); Peterborough (a); Stoke (h); Preston (a); Bournemouth (h); Birmingham (a).
4. 5th: QPR - 56pts
Games left: 12 - Cardiff (h); Luton (a); Nottingham Forest (a); Peterborough (h); Fulham (h); Sheffield United (a); Preston (a); Huddersfield (a); Derby (h); Stoke (a); Sheffield United (h); Swansea (a).