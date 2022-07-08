IN PROFILE: The career of Luton Town's summer signing ex-Fulham and Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow

The Luton News takes a detailed look at the career of the exciting forward in a special picture gallery below.
1. Luton debut as a teenager
Aged just 16 years and 12 days, the talented forward came on during an FA Trophy first round replay at Welling United in December 2010 to make his debut for the Hatters as a late Alex Lawless goal saw Luton go through 2-1.
Photo: Luton Town FC
2. England U17s cap
Woodrow became the first non-league player to be capped at youth level for England since the 1970s when he was selected for the U17s in February 2011. Took part in a tournament in Portugal, scoring on his first appearance to earn the Three Lions a 1-1 draw against Romania.
Photo: CARL RECINE
3. Final Luton appearance
With Luton making progress in the FA Trophy, Woodrow made his third and final appearance for the club when coming on in the 1-0 home win over Gloucester City in February, Luke Graham with the only goal.
Photo: Luton Town FC
4. Fulham transfer
Having liked what they saw, Premier League side Fulham made their move for Woodrow in March 2011, shelling out a six figure fee rumoured to be just under £500,000 as the forward headed to the top flight still aged just 16.
Photo: James Chance