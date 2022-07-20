Town striker Carlton Morris

IN PROFILE: The career of Luton Town's summer signing ex-Norwich, Hamilton, Shrewsbury and Barnsley forward Carlton Morris

Striker one of Town’s seven new additions at Kenilworth Road

By Mike Simmonds
Wednesday, 20th July 2022
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 2:47 pm

Luton Town snapped up attacker Carlton Morris from Barnsley during the transfer window, after the Tykes were relegated back to League One last season.

The Luton News takes a detailed look at the career of the striker since coming through the ranks at Norwich City in a special picture gallery below.

1. Starting out at Carrow Road

Born in Cambridge, Morris went to Norwich City at the age of 11, progressing through the ranks to become an academy scholar in the summer of 2012.

2. FA Youth Cup winner

Went on to win the FA Youth Cup with the Canaries in May 2013, beating Chelsea 4-2 on aggregate. A 1-0 success at Carrow Road was followed by a 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge, Morris winning a penalty in the second leg that former Hatter Cameron McGeehan tucked away.

3. England U19 call

Called up to the England U19 squad in August 2013, scoring on his debut when coming off the bench against Estonia in a 6-1 victory. Went on to feature for the Three Lions in the UEFA U19 Championships qualifying campaign too.

4. First pro deal

After his success with the youth team, Morris was handed a first pro contract in December 2013 with Norwich, signing on for three years.

