IN PROFILE: The career of Luton Town's summer signing ex-Norwich, Hamilton, Shrewsbury and Barnsley forward Carlton Morris

The Luton News takes a detailed look at the career of the striker since coming through the ranks at Norwich City in a special picture gallery below.
1. Starting out at Carrow Road
Born in Cambridge, Morris went to Norwich City at the age of 11, progressing through the ranks to become an academy scholar in the summer of 2012.
Photo: Jamie McDonald
2. FA Youth Cup winner
Went on to win the FA Youth Cup with the Canaries in May 2013, beating Chelsea 4-2 on aggregate. A 1-0 success at Carrow Road was followed by a 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge, Morris winning a penalty in the second leg that former Hatter Cameron McGeehan tucked away.
Photo: Charlie Crowhurst
3. England U19 call
Called up to the England U19 squad in August 2013, scoring on his debut when coming off the bench against Estonia in a 6-1 victory. Went on to feature for the Three Lions in the UEFA U19 Championships qualifying campaign too.
Photo: Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom
4. First pro deal
After his success with the youth team, Morris was handed a first pro contract in December 2013 with Norwich, signing on for three years.
Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC