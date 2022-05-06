Ince wants his depleted Royals to put on show for travelling supporters with 'party atmosphere' expected at Luton

Reading interim boss Paul Ince

Reading interim boss Paul Ince wants his players to enjoy the party atmosphere at Kenilworth Road this weekend, despite admitting the squad are down to the ‘bare bones’ for their final day trip to Luton.

The Royals, who will finish 21st in the Championship regardless of the outcome, have declared the game an ‘Inflatables Day’, with supporters travelling to Bedfordshire determined to enjoy the final day of what has been a difficult campaign, their side battling against relegation after being deducted six points in November for breaching EFL financial rules.

What kind of side they will get to see take the field remains to be seen, as in his pre-match press conference, Ince went through the list of notable absentees, with star midfielder John Swift out, plus Andy Rinomhota, ex-Hatter Tom Ince, Player of the Year Andy Yiadom, and Scott Dann, with Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater a doubt too.

Alen Halilovic is not expected to feature, along with Felipe Araruna, Femi Azeez and Tom Holmes, with Yakou Meite not fit enough to start either.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Ince said: “We're down to the bare bones now, we really, really are.

"We’ve sold all our tickets out and it’ll be a great atmosphere, and we want to perform.

“I’ve said from day one that the fans have been brilliant; they’ve been the 12th man and they are the ones who got us over the lines.

"Think back to the Sheffield United and Swansea games, two big games for us and they were massive in playing their part.

“It is great that they can go and enjoy it and take the inflatables and have a party atmosphere, but we can’t get sucked into that, we’ve got a job to do.

“We’re going there with no pressure, but we want to put in a performance.