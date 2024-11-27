Influential Nakamba relieved to get through a first full 90 in over a year for the Hatters

Midfielder helps Town put another victory on the board

Influential ​​Luton midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was relieved to get through his first 90 minutes for the Hatters in over a year during Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Hull City.

The​ 30-year-old has last managed the feat when the Hatters were a Premier League side and Liverpool were in town on November 5, Rob Edwards’ side just minutes away from victory, pegged back in what was a 1-1 draw. With a serious knee injury ruling Nakamba out of the rest of the season and the start of the Championship campaign, having played two full games for Zimbabwe in the week, he was deemed fit enough to start only his fifth league match of the season and first since early October.

In fact, not only did he start it, but he was there at the full time whistle too, as discussing his efforts, Nakamba felt turning out for his country against Kenya and Cameroon was a huge benefit, saying: “I’m feeling good, trying to give my best each and every time given the chance and now getting back after a long time out. Playing the full 90 minutes with the national team and coming back here to give everything and play another my first 90 minutes in a long time, I think it really helped me, but also with the physical coaches here.

Marvelous Nakamba looks to get the ball off Hull's Xavier Simons at the weekend - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"They’ve been massive to me, keeping me working hard in training, following the programme, they have been there for me since day one. It’s all about training, trying to keep on pushing myself to get to the best where I can and once I hit the road, giving me some positives. I just have to keep on training hard to get the full fitness. The most important thing was to get the positive result, it’s a good feeling, I think we needed the maximum points.”

With Nakamba in the side it was no real surprise to see the Hatters triumph, as from the 24 second tier matches he has started since arriving initially on loan from Aston Villa in January 2022, Luton have managed 12 victories, nine draws and just three defeats, conceding a mere 18 goals in that time, with 10 clean sheets too.

Discussing his impact, Edwards added: “He was really good and it was close to being Marv of old. Now what we’ve got to see is how he reacts and if he can go and back that up again. He was great, we love him, love Marv. He’s a huge personality in the dressing room and a figure for us in the promotion, but he’s had a big injury and it’s just been tough to get him up to speed quickly, but he was brilliant.”