Injured duo to miss Wigan's clash with Luton but Christ and on-loan Arsenal youngster Azeez are available for Latics

Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez is available for Wigan's match with Luton

Wigan Athletic will be without injured duo Joe Bennett and Jordan Cousins for Saturday’s clash against Luton Town at the DW Stadium, but new signings Christ Tiehi and Miguel Azeez are available for Kolo Toure’s struggling side.

Bennett had started the midweek FA Cup third round replay against the Hatters in midweek, going off with 58 minutes gone due to a calf injury, as Cousins suffered a hamstring problem during the Latics’ 1-1 draw with Cardiff last Saturday.

Striker Callum Lang is fit though, after he too was withdrawn in Town’s 2-1 victory, as speaking to Wigan Today, Toure said: “Joe won't be able to be part of the squad.

"He felt his calf against Luton, which I don't think will be a long-term problem.

"Jordan, unfortunately, will be out for a few weeks.

"He hurt his hamstring, but he's already working his way back.

"Callum has been training, he felt something with his knee, but it wasn't a very bad one."

Meanwhile, Wigan’s trio of transfer window signings are all in contention for the match.

Midfielder Tiehi has joined on loan from Czech Republic side FC Slovan Liberec until the end of the season, having previously had spells with Le Harve, Woking, Tonbridge Angels and Czech side Opava.

Arsenal youngster Azeez, who has spent time with League One Portsmouth last term, is also available, despite being hit with an FA misconduct charge, after appearing to pick up a flare that had been thrown on to the pitch at Cardiff, with former England international Steven Caulker having made his debut in Wales, eligible once more too.

Toure added: “Christ is available, he is a confident boy, a very intelligent player, and he will only add quality to our team.

"He (Azeez) is available for selection, definitely.

"We are on the case, and we are all working together on it to resolve the situation in the best way possible.”