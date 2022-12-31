Injured Hatters skipper takes to Twitter to declare his pride in Town's win at QPR

Town skipper Sonny Bradley

Injured skipper Sonny Bradley took to social media to declare his pride in watching Luton’s first win at QPR since 1984 on Thursday night, as the Hatters ran out 3-0 winners in West London.

Carlton Morris’s double put the visitors 2-0 in front, before Alfie Doughty then hammered in a scorcher with 10 minutes to go, to put the seal on a fantastic evening for Town.

Bradley, who suffered a knee fracture during the goalless draw against Reading on November 1, and isn’t expected back until sometime in the New Year, was a gleeful viewer instead, as his team-mates made it back-to-back wins for new boss Rob Edwards.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “A joy to watch. Proud of the boys.”

Town’s supporters were quick to react to Bradley’s tweet as well, with former chairman Nick Owen replying: “Yes, couldn't agree more. Outstanding.”

@djballltfc75: “Hope all is well skipper, god bless your family.”

@SelkirkIan: “You’re as much a part as any of them Sonny.

"Get well, get fit, get back.”

@hatterneil: “Keep em going, skipper.”

@mattcollins73: “Hope your recovery is going well skipper?

"What a squad we have now!

“Onwards and upwards.”

@geoffsharpe2: “Great result sonny, what a stunning third goal.”

@DICKPLENTY: “Big man get back on that pitch soon.”

@joshh_h2003: “Job Dunne Sonny.

"Only a matter of time before you’re back out there.”

@Andy_Peacock: “Hope the recovery is going well Sonny.

So proud of the squad. Fabulous result and effort.”

@HappyLuton1982: “Job Dunne!!! 6pts!!!”

@ltfc_rhys: “Hopefully not long till you will be back on the pitch.”

@CatesCatesCates: “Hope you’ll be back soon!”

@sockyltfc: “Fantastic week. We’ll done boys.”

@LutonTeam: “Get well soon skip.”

@GrantTheHatter: “Special that weren't it skipper.”

@Darwen88: “We love you Sonny.”

@NeilSim09518616: “It was indeed and we'll be even stronger when you're back Sonny.”

@JohnCon53244501: “Need you back big man.”

