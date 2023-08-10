Injury blow for Hatters as Clark and Potts are ruled out 'for a few months'

Jordan Clark

Luton have suffered a double injury blow on the eve of the new Premier League season after Jordan Clark and Dan Potts were ruled out for several months.

Both players sustained ankle ligament damage in last weekend’s friendlies against Bochum and manager Rob Edwards confirmed they will definitely miss Saturday’s Premier League opener at Brighton and Hove Albion.

“It’s going to be few months before we see them, unfortunately,” said the Town chief. “We’re really disappointed about that, and so are they, but we will support them to get back as soon as they can.”

The pair join defenders Gabe Osho and Reece Burke on the sidelines, however there is encouraging news on Burke, with the former Hull man nearing a return to fitness.