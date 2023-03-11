Alfie Doughty is out of today's clash with Sheffield United

Hatters duo Alfie Doughty and Jordan Clark are both out of Luton's trip to Sheffield United this afternoon.

The pair picked up injuries in the week and are absent from the side at Bramall Lane, with Fred Onyedinma and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu returning to the side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Henri Lansbury and Admiral Muskwe are on the bench, as is Billy Sharp for the hosts, the experienced forward coming up against Luton boss Rob Edwards when he was a player at Blackpool.

The Town chief said: “He’s probably scored a few past me.

"But hopefully he doesn’t on the weekend!”

Blades: Wes Foderingham, John Fleck, Sander Berge, Oli McBurnie, John Egan (C), Max Lowe, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ollie Norwood, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Iliman Ndiaye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subs: Adam Davies, George Baldock, Billy Sharp, Chris Basham, Tommy Doyle, Ciaran Clark, James McAtee.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Fred Onyedinma, Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.