News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Injury forces Luton defender Lockyer to withdraw from Wales squad

Centre half misses out on international duty
By Mike Simmonds
Published 4th Sep 2023, 21:09 BST- 1 min read

Luton skipper Tom Lockyer has been forced to withdraw from the Wales squad after suffering a thigh injury last week.

The 28-year-old had started all three of Town’s league and cup matches this season, before going off at half time in the 3-2 Carabao Cup second round win over Gillingham in midweek.

He then missed the 2-1 Premier League defeat to West Ham United on Friday night, with boss Rob Edwards revealing afterwards the centre half was suffering with a quad problem.

Most Popular

It has seen him not head out to join up with his international team-mates, as a statement on the club’s official website said: “Captain Tom Lockyer, who was selected by Rob Page for the Wales squad last week, has been forced to withdraw from the camp.

“The skipper missed his first game of the season on Friday night when the Hatters hosted West Ham United due to a thigh injury.”

Lockyer’s wait for a first Wales cap in over two years has now been prolonged, as he won’t be available to face either Korea Republic in a friendly or Latvia in what was a Euro 2024 qualifying clash.

Related topics:Tom LockyerWalesLutonWest Ham UnitedPremier LeagueGillingham