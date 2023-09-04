Luton skipper Tom Lockyer has been forced to withdraw from the Wales squad after suffering a thigh injury last week.

The 28-year-old had started all three of Town’s league and cup matches this season, before going off at half time in the 3-2 Carabao Cup second round win over Gillingham in midweek.

He then missed the 2-1 Premier League defeat to West Ham United on Friday night, with boss Rob Edwards revealing afterwards the centre half was suffering with a quad problem.

It has seen him not head out to join up with his international team-mates, as a statement on the club’s official website said: “Captain Tom Lockyer, who was selected by Rob Page for the Wales squad last week, has been forced to withdraw from the camp.

“The skipper missed his first game of the season on Friday night when the Hatters hosted West Ham United due to a thigh injury.”