Injury-hit Burke could end his three month absence for Luton this week

Defender pencilled in to feature against either Cardiff or Middlesbrough

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton defender Reece Burke could finally make his long-awaited return from injury during the Hatters’ upcoming three game week.

The 28-year-old has been restricted to just 10 outings so far this season, enduring yet another campaign that has been blighted with fitness problems, as early on he was hampered by an injury carried over from the Hatters’ time in the Premier League, picked up during the trip to his former club West Ham United in the penultimate contest. With Town dropping down to the Championship, he managed to return in late August and played through September and October, sidelined for a month after having to go off in the memorable 3-0 win over local rivals Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burke was then back for the 1-0 win over Hull City, before being withdrawn at half time in the 3-0 loss to Leeds United on November 27, over three months ago, and hasn’t been seen on a match-day since. However, he is now edging ever close to being selected once more as although he won’t feature at title-chasing Burnley this weekend, with a trip to Cardiff City on Tuesday and next Saturday’s home match with Middlesbrough on the horizon, Luton boss Matt Bloomfield said: “Burkey’s back on the grass with us this week, he’s been part of the squad training which has been fantastic.

Reece Burke had to go off during the 1-0 win over Hull City in November - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"We’re not going to take him up to Burnley with us tomorrow as it’s two days with the squad, Tuesday, Wednesday and then today, so he’s going to stay back and have another big day tomorrow. We feel like that’s the best preparation for him to be available and ready to play as he’s got to build up his fitness, but it’s been a big boost to have him back available.

“That’s the idea (playing later in the week), and to get him in that right position. Today he’s topping up and tomorrow he’ll have another big day and he’ll be available to hopefully be selected at some point. When is right for him, I think it’s a fine balance. He’s a really big character, a massive player for us, has been for a few years now. But he’s coming back from an injury so we have to make sure that we’re careful with him as well.”