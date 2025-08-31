Injury to Town midfielder could see Luton boss delve into the transfer market

Hatters have until 7pm on Monday to bolster their squad

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield admitted it was possible that Luton will have to make another foray into the transfer market to replace midfielder Shandon Baptiste who is expected to miss the rest of the season having suffered an ACL injury this week.

The 27-year-old, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, had come back well this term, looking strong throughout pre-season, featuring in four of Luton’s first five League One games, starting two of them, before missing yesterday’s 3-0 win over Burton Albion, with the club releasing news of the severity of his setback prior to kick-off.

With the Hatters having just over 24 hours to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes until January, on whether Town will look to bolster their midfield options ahead of tomorrow’s 7pm deadline, Bloomfield said: “Possibly, because whilst we have our plans and we’re trying to execute our plans, we have to be open to what the situation is in front of you and what the scenario in front of you presents.

Shandon Baptiste is expected to be out for the season - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"I’m so desperately sorry for Shans and disappointed for Shans because he’s one of life’s good guys. He’s such a good person, such a kind hearted guy, works so hard, is very, very diligent in terms of his professionalism and my thoughts are with him right now as I know how much he cares. I feel really disappointed for him, so more than anything he has my thoughts right now.

“Absolutely I think there’s probably going to be more activity in and out, you would expect. But I’ve been involved on this side of the fence for three years now so you never know what’s going to happen. We’re certainly working hard, we’re moving on both ways, in and outs behind the scenes and we’ll see what the next 48 hours brings.”