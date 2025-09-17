Innocuous training ground injury rules Hatters midfielder out for a couple of months

Shoulder problem rules Walsh out

Luton midfielder Liam Walsh has been ruled out for a couple of months at least after suffering a shoulder injury in training.

The 27-year-old, who has made eight appearances for the Hatters this season, and 36 in total since arriving on a free transfer just over 12 months ago, had been an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Plymouth Argyle. With the club preparing for this weekend’s trip to Lincoln City, the former Everton youngster hurt himself at the Brache, and has now gone under the knife to cure the problem, as boss Matt Bloomfield said: “Walshy has received an injury unfortunately in training.

“It was really innocuous, he fell on his elbow and has just hurt his shoulder, so he’s gone in for an operation today, this afternoon. He’ll be out for six to eight weeks return to training, so he’ll probably be out of the team for a couple of months which is a real blow for him and for us.”

With Luton suffering a crippling injury list when Bloomfield took over in January, something that had plagued them since the second half of their Premier League campaign, the Hatters manager had spoken about finally getting to the point where had a stronger, more durable squad to pick from. Those plans have been hit this month though with Walsh now following Shandon Baptiste into the treatment room, although the ex-Brentford midfielder is likely to miss the rest of the campaign due to his more serious ACL injury.

On the absentees, Bloomfield continued: “The last two we’ve had for two midfield players have both been so innocuous. They’re not muscle injuries, as usually muscle injuries are something that’s gone with the distances and the sprints and the gym work, so there’s usually something you can try and mitigate against.

"Walshy just unfortunately fell on his elbow and knocked his shoulder out, while Shandon just twisted his knee. Injuries are part and parcel of the sport, part and parcel of the job, but it’s really disappointing for both of those boys as we hoped to have them play a big part for us, Shandon more so than Walshy, who is only going to be a couple of months, but it’s a loss to miss them both.”

Thankfully there was better news on Luton’s other injured players, with Bloomfield adding: “We’ve got Izzy (Jones) back out on the grass, we’ve got Hakeem (Odoffin) back out on the grass, Jacob Brown is back out on the grass, (Ali) Al-Hamadi is working hard in the gym, not out on the grass yet. I told you last week about Reuall’s (Walters) little setback, so I think that’s the injury update.”