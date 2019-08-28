'Intelligent' Berry impresses Hatters chief Jones

Midfielder Luke Berry turned in yet another intelligent performance for the Hatters in their 3-0 win at Cardiff City last night according to boss Graeme Jones.

The 27-year-old was starting only his second game of the season after picking up a slight groin injury recently, but took on a deep lying role against the Bluebirds and impressed throughout the evening.

Always an outlet for his defence, with Town looking to pass through the lines, Berry then produced the pass of the night, delivering a wonderful through-ball for striker Jake Jervis to score his first ever goal for the club on 70 minutes.

When asked about his display, Jones said: “Luke Berry’s another one that I can’t say anything negative about.

“I was so impressed with him as a player when I started working with him and that’s the thing.

“I watched him from a distance last season, but it’s never the same, unless you work with someone up close.

“There’s nothing that Luke Berry can’t do, he’s a very intelligent footballer and I think he’s at a better physical level now.

“I think the volume he had in pre-season has really helped him.

“Technically, he’s got a forward pass, he can hurt you and his got a goal in him.

“He’s just very reliable in possession, that’s why he played at the base of the diamond, because he can get turned, play it forward and hurt the opposition.”

Jones felt it wasn’t right to just focus on one individual on an excellent night in Wales though, and knows he has some job picking the team to face Huddersfield in the Championship on Saturday.

He added: “I think it’s unfair to try to dig anyone out in terms of praise.

"I could go through every individual, I could go through the two full backs that came on and were at it.

"I spoke about contributions six or eight weeks ago.

“Brendan Galloway played three minutes at the weekend and has come out of the treatment room to do it and that’s how you get football results, so I was just delighted overall with everybody’s contribution.

“It’s a good position to be in. I think when you’re fair, you treat everyone the same and you’re open and honest I don’t think there’s anything to worry about as people know where they are.”