International break will benefit Luton attacker McManaman

Luton will see the best of winger Callum McManaman after the international break according to boss Graeme Jones.

The 28-year-old, who joined in the summer from Wigan Athletic, started all three of Town’s opening encounters in the Championship, before missing the trips to Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley with a groin injury.

He came on in the second half of Tuesday night’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City though, and is expected to be available for Saturday's home clash with Huddersfield Town, Luton's eighth and final fixture in August.

The Hatters are then without a competitive encounter until travelling to QPR on Saturday, September 14, as Jones said: “Callum has lost 10 days.

“He hasn’t really trained with the group, but he put himself forward to be involved.

“Again, he’s contributed. I know Callum really, really well and I’ll know when he hits his peak.

“The international break will be good for Callum to get some real work into him, specific physical, technical work into him.

"By the time we come out of that international break he’ll be in a stronger position than he is now.”