Ipswich and Portsmouth pour cold water on rumours of a move for Luton forward Hylton

Hatters striker Danny Hylton

Ipswich Town and Portsmouth have both poured cold water on rumours linking them with a move for Luton striker Danny Hylton.

The 33-year-old is currently out of contract at Kenilworth Road, although is in discussions with the Hatters about a new deal.

Reports surfaced this week stating Hylton was interesting the League One duo, plus Charlton Athletic, although those are apparently wide of the mark.

Pompey Danny Cowley admitted there was nothing in the speculation when speaking to the Portsmouth News, while Tractor Boys website TWTD have declared Ipswich aren’t looking to snap up the experienced attacker either.

Hylton signed for Luton on a free transfer from Oxford United back in July 2016 and has netted 62 goals in 170 appearances so far.