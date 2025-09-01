Ipswich Town could make a shock swoop for Luton's club record signing

Defender rumoured to be interesting the Tractor Boys

Luton defender Mark McGuinness is rumoured to be a shock target for Championship side Ipswich Town.

The 24-year-old was Town’s club record signing when he headed to Kenilworth Road just over 12 months from Cardiff City, going on to play CHECK times last campaign as the Hatters were relegated to League One. This term, McGuinness was affected by a virus during pre-season which saw him on the bench for the season-opener against AFC Wimbledon.

Having featured in that game and the 2-0 success at Peterborough United, McGuinness started the 2-1 defeat to Bradford City and the Carabao Cup exit to Coventry City. The Irish international has kept his place in the side for the games with Wigan, Cardiff and Burton Albion at the weekend, giving his best performance of the season as Town coasted to a 3-0 victory at the Brewers.

Mark McGuinness slides the ball clear against Cardiff recently - pic: Liam Smith

However, Football League World are now reporting that McGuinness, who made his league debut for the Tractor Boys during a loan stint at Portman Road from Arsenal back in October 2020, playing in the 1-0 League One victory over Gillingham, with a report stating: “Ipswich Town are plotting a shock late swoop to sign former loanee Mark McGuinness from Luton Town in a race against the clock ahead of this evening's ever-approaching 7pm transfer deadline, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

“The Tractor Boys have entered the market for a Luke Woolfenden replacement as the defender closes in on a switch to Championship rivals Coventry City, with (Kieran) McKenna intent on filling the void poised to be left by his impending exit. With Woolfenden set to undertake medical proceedings with Frank Lampard's Coventry, having found himself out of favour in Suffolk, Ipswich are looking to add another central defender to the ranks and sources close to Football League World have revealed that the Tractor Boys have entered talks with Luton in a bid to bring McGuinness back to the club.”