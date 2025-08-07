Irish international defender is closing in on a return for the Hatters

Town centre half has almost fully recovered from virus picked up in pre-season

Luton defender Mark McGuinness is getting closer to a return to the Town starting line-up after recovering from a virus that ruled him out for a large part of the Hatters’ pre-season campaign.

The 24-year-old, who featured 44 times for the Hatters last term after signing from Cardiff City, was forced to fly home from the club’s training camp in Slovenia, and missed their following friendly clashes while recuperating. However, the centre half was able to come off the bench and play the final two minutes of Friday night’s League One opener against AFC Wimbledon, while also had another run-out as the U21s beat Leyton Orient 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

Although he will no doubt be included in the squad that travels to Peterborough United this weekend for Town’s first away trip, it’s unlikely that the Irish international will play from the start, as the back three of Christ Makosso, Mads Andersen and Kal Naismith have looked solid and secure in the back three thus far. Speaking about the defender, Bloomfield said: “He’s not far away Mac. He missed two weeks with an illness, a virus, so he’s been in his bed, he’s been in a hotel room in Slovenia, we had to fly him back, then he’s been at home.

Luton defender Mark McGuinness applauds the crowd after beating AFC Wimbledon 1-0 - pic: Liam Smith

"He missed a period of time, he was really quite rough for a bit, he lost some weight and we just had to give him time to build his body weight back up, build his sharpness. I think Christ and Mads and Kal have been very good in pre-season so there’s no need to rush Mark and take a risk with him when the others have trained incredibly hard, performing, I believe, particularly well.

"Mark has gone and done another hour again today (Wednesday) and he’s getting a lot closer. He’s a big player for us, a big character, someone who I personally think a lot of. He’s a real diligent, respectful young man, although he’s now going to start coming into his prime years. He’s been around for what feels like forever as he broke through so young, but it’s really good for us that he’s now starting to come back to fitness.”

With McGuinness’s availability getting over closer, while Nigel Lonwijk is another option, the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee having been played out of position as a wingback against the Dons, Bloomfield feels it will only be good for those who are in the team already. He added: “Competition for places is crucial. We can’t just have 11 players who are shoe-ins and others that aren’t.

"We’re going to have to make sure that we show the training performance and the match performance, so if you earn the shirt and deserve to keep it then there has to be that element to us. I’ve always tried to be fair in my management that I don’t want to give anyone special treatment. It’s got to be a fair fight for the shirt as that enhances everyone’s competition and everyone’s performance levels the way I believe.”