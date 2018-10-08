Iron boss felt Hatters looked like the away side at times

Scunthorpe boss Stuart McCall felt his side had made Luton look like the away team for parts of the second half during their 3-2 defeat at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

After conceding early on to Harry Cornick, the Iron levelled when Lee Novak netted from close range.

We came out for the second half and were on top, it was as if we were the home side and they were the away side second half. Stuart McCall

Elliot Lee put Town back in front though, and the visitors did have a spell in the second period where it looked like they might get something, crucially Novak having a goal ruled out for an offside decision on Matthew Lund.

The Hatters then went on to grab a third through James Justin, before Stephen Humphrys’ injury time strike was a consolation, as although tasting defeat for the first time since taking over on August 27, McCall said: “I thought it was as well as we’ve played, away from home.

“The first goal was criminal, we knew how Luton were going to play - to get down the channels and get in behind - and I don’t know it if was borderline offside, but the first goal is terrible to lose.

“Then we come back, we start controlling the game, we’re going forward, they break on us, and to be fair to the kid, the second’s goal a very, very good goal.

“Sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up, you can pick out what you could do better, but it’s a great strike by the lad and fair play.

“We were dominating the ball, the crowd were beginning to turn a little bit and get edgy, and then we did a couple of sloppy things, let them get at us on the break, they win a corner and then the crowd get behind them again.

“It’s a tough place to come this, but we can’t keep giving three goals away, no matter how well we can go forward.

“Lundy’s adamant that it wasn’t offside, I don’t know as I’ve not seen it, if I don’t think the linesman’s got that right I might be aggrieved, but I think you saw from the travelling supporters, the ovation they gave the players for their efforts, and think that speaks volumes.”

McCall did praise the Hatters’ performance though as Jones’ side made it seven points for the week, adding: “I watched these against Charlton the other week and they were very good.

“It’s a really difficult place to come, the crowd get behind them, they’ve got a good side, they play a system that they’ve done for a long time.

“You look at the bench and the players they can bring on, they’ve got a strong depth of squad, so there more positives to this display than when we beat Charlton 5-3 in midweek.

“I’m not by any means downbeat about that, I’m obviously very disappointed to concede three though.”