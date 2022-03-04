Isted admits life as a third choice keeper can be tough but won't complain having agreed to the role after almost leaving Luton

Harry Isted claims the ball against Chelsea on Wednesday night

Luton keeper Harry Isted admitted that life as a third choice goalkeeper can be tough at times, even though he agreed to sign up for the role back in the summer after coming close to leaving the Hatters.

The 24-year-old had thought his four year stint at Kenilworth Road was coming to an end following the completing of Town’s second year in the Championship, when it was announced in the club's retained list that he was leaving.

However, Isted was then back for pre-season training and eventually penned a new one year deal to remain with the Hatters and act as back up to Simon Sluga and James Shea.

When Sluga left on transfer deadline day recently, Luton boss Nathan Jones moved to bring in Aston Villa’s Jed Steer on loan to bolster his goalkeeping ranks, with Isted not expecting to feature for the first team this season.

It was Steer who had been installed as number for the last three league games, but 14 minutes into Wednesday night's FA Cup tie against Chelsea, he suffered what looks like a serious Achilles injury, immediately stretchered off, and with Shea not included due to a tight hamstring, Isted was thrown on for his FA Cup debut and first Luton outing since October 2018.

He excelled on the night as although Town were beaten 3-2, it might have been more had he not made some stunning saves from Saul, Kenedy and Romelu Lukaku in the first half.

Speaking afterwards, Isted, discussing his role within the squad, said: “I was out of contract in the summer, but what I was going to do fell through and obviously Luton liked me around here, knew that I’m a good lad, and were happy to give me another year.

“I knew I was coming to be the third choice and I couldn't go out on loan as I was going to be the proper third choice unlike the season before.

“You never know what’s going to happen in football, football’s a funny game isn't it?

"You've got to be ready got to push yourself in training and be ready for nights like tonight.

“It's been tough, but I’ve got a good support team around me.

"Sheasy and Jed, the two Kevs (Pilkington and Dearden, Town backroom staff), I’ve been with Deardo for a while now and he’s always motivated me, kept me going, even if he sees me down for a bit.