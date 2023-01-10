Ben Tompkins was on target for Luton U21s this afternoon

Luton Town U21s were beaten 3-2 at Lincoln City in a behind closed doors friendly.

The Hatters gave keeper Harry Isted some much-needed game time after the 25-year-old has been on the bench for the first team in recent matches, plus midfielder Casey Pettit and Jayden Luker who were among the substitutes for Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Wigan Athletic.

Defender Ben Tompkins and Ireland U19s Ed McJannet were on target for Luton, who also had members of their successful U18s side Zack Nelson, Oli Lynch and Joe Johnson in the side too.

Tompkins himself tweeted: “Well needed minutes, unlucky not to get the win.”

Hatters: Harry Isted, Joe Johnson, Jacob Vickers, Ben Tompkins, Jacob Pinnington, Casey Pettit, Conor Lawless, Jayden Luker, Zack Nelson, Ed McJannet, Oli Lynch.

