Town keeper Harry Isted is 'excited' to get the opportunity to kickstart his career with a move to League One Barnsley for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old has been starved of first team action for the Hatters since joining in 2017, making just six appearances, including one starring role in the 3-2 FA Cup defeat against Chelsea last season.

Although he has been a regular on the bench for Luton this term, Isted has made just the one start, that coming at Stoke City, with on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper Ethan Horvath very much the first choice.

Town keeper Harry Isted has joined Barnsley on loan

With Tykes stopper Jack Walton heading to Kenilworth Road for an undisclosed fee, Isted will now challenge Brad Collins for the number one jersey at Oakwell, as Barnsley do battle for the play-offs.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “It’s good to be here.

“I heard a few days ago what was going to happen and I’m just excited to be up here now.

“I’ve been up here since last night.

"I did my medical and then trained with the lads.