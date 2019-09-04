Isted keeps clean sheet on his Hoops debut

Luton keeper Harry Isted kept a clean sheet on his debut for Oxford City in their National League South encounter with Weymouth last night.

The 22-year-old only signed for the Hoops on the morning of the game, coming in for former Town stopper Craig King, who had a knee injury.

He played his part in City keeping a first shut out of the campaign at the ninth attempt, as boss Mark Jones said: “We kept our first clean sheet of the season which is a real positive as we were searching for that.

"It’s great for Harry coming in tonight, first game, bit of a last minute signing, as we got it over the line in the morning.

“I’m really pleased for him to come in and keep his first clean sheet.”

Isted is expected to be between the posts once more for Saturday’s trip to leaders Wealdstone, who are the top scorers in the league, netting 24 goals so far.