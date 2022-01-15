'It you could bottle it you'd be Elon Musk' states euphoric Luton boss who admits injuring his hamstring in Cherries celebrations

Nathan Jones celebrates Kal Naismith's last-gasp winner this afternoon

Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted that the euphoria got the better of him as he managed to injure his hamstring when caught up in the moment of Kal Naismith's wonderful stoppage time winner against Bournemouth at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

With referee Leigh Doughty about to signal for full time, the outstanding Naismith curled into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to make it 3-2, sending Kenilworth Road into a state of total delirium, with scenes of utter bedlam in the stands, on the pitch and in the dugout.

While Naismith himself was quickly enveloped in a mass of bodies, Jones took off down the touchline in scenes reminiscent of Jose Mourinho when in charge of Real Madrid against Manchester City, sliding on his knees before fist pumping the air, unable to quite believe what he had just witnessed.

It took its toll on the Town chief though, as he said afterwards: "I’ve done my hamstring!

"I lost my head really to be fair, emotions get the better of you sometimes, I’m an emotional guy, it was all right.

“My glute, my hamstring, the whole lot will be on ice, trust me, either that or it will be immersed in red wine.

“It’s the club we’ve got and we’re a very special club, we’re very insular here in terms of what we’ve got.

A joyous Nathan Jones following the 3-2 win over Bournemouth

"It’s not a fantastic stadium, it’s the Kenny and when the Kenny’s full it rocks.

"When we get a performance like that the atmosphere is fantastic and what a way to win a game.

"The kid has been fantastic for us, he did it against Fulham the other day and tried to slide someone in, but showed real, real composure and what a way to win a game.

"Football is the best game in the world, the highs, the lows you get and so on, but you’ve seen it all today and I genuinely believe we were full value for that win.”

When asked to describe the feeling of a winner in such a manner after all the preparation that goes into getting his side ready for a fixture like this against the Championship leaders, Jones continued: "I can’t, it’s unbottle-able.

"If you could bottle it you'd be Elon Musk, it’s literally that good and you just can't believe it, the euphoria is quite, quite phenomenal.

"It's why we do it, for the one moment, we’ve worked a week and 80 hours this week.

"I haven't seen my kid, haven't seen my wife, we've been in the office, members of staff sleeping in the office, the work we do and the clipping, all that is for those moments and they're worth it.

"It's one of the best moments.