Jamaica international defender savours his Premier League debut for the Hatters

Luton defender Amari’i Bell felt it was a moment to savour making his Premier League debut for the Hatters at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

The 29-year-old had started his career at Birmingham City, dropping into the Conference for the 2013-14 season, with loan spells for both Nuneaton and Kidderminster.

He moved into League One when borrowed by Swindon Town and Gillingham, before joining Fleetwood Town permanently in May 2015, spending a further three years in the third tier.

Bell was then snapped up by Blackburn Rovers, pitting his wits in the Championship for the first time, as after three years at Ewood Park, the wingback moved to Kenilworth Road in June 2021 to carry on at the same level.

The Jamaican international was a huge part of a Hatters side that reached the top flight last term, as his 98th outing for the Hatters and the 382nd of his club career saw him make his top flight debut during the 4-1 defeat at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Although the result wasn’t what Bell or his team-mates wanted, with 13 Town players in total having never played at the level before, then he knows it will take a bit of time to adjust, as tweeting about his Premier League bow, he said: “A moment to savour in making my premier league debut… learning!

“A game to find our feet, with positives to take. It’s part of the process.”

Town defender Amari'i Bell turns away from Brighton's Solly March at the Amex Stadium - pic: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Replying on Twitter, @GeorgeBarnard66 said: “Keep doing what you boys have been doing the last couple of seasons and make us proud!

"Do that we’ll be fine.”

@Glyn1987: “Congrats Belly fully deserved mate.”

@MattMcloughli20: “Good luck to you young man and make us proud.”