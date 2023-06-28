News you can trust since 1891
Jamaican international Bell signs new contract with Luton

Hatters defender on board for the Premier League campaign
By Mike Simmonds
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read

Luton defender Amari’i Bell has signed a new contract with the Hatters ahead of their upcoming Premier League campaign,

The 29-year-old, who is currently away with the Jamaica squad at the Gold Cup, moved to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, after his three-and-a-half year stay with Blackburn Rovers came to an end.

A key part of Town’s defence during his first season when used predominantly in a wingback role, Bell played 46 times in all competition as Luton were beaten in the play-off semi-final by Huddersfield Town.

He then switched to a left-sided centre-back last term, as the Hatters went one better, reaching the play-off final and beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties to become a top flight club once more.

Bell played all 120 minutes at the home of English football in what was his 51st outing of the campaign, meaning he has now made 97 appearances in total for Luton, scoring twice.

Amari'i Bell in action for Luton during the play-off final victory against Coventry - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesAmari'i Bell in action for Luton during the play-off final victory against Coventry - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
