Jamaican international reaches 'amazing' milestone for Luton during Tigers victory

150 appearances for Hatters defender

Luton defender Amari’i Bell was left to reflect on what he described as an ‘amazing’ feeling when making his 150th appearance for the Hatters during their vital 1-0 win at Hull City on Saturday.

Barring injury, the 30-year-old has been a first team regular at the club since moving to Kenilworth Road under former boss Nathan Jones back in June 2021, part of the squad who won promotion to the Premier League in 2023. Bell had started out with Birmingham City in July 2012, playing for Nuneaton, Kidderminster, Mansfield, Swindon and Gillingham on loan, before heading to Fleetwood on a permanent basis in May 2015.

He featured 137 times for the Cod Army, until going to Blackburn in January 2018, where he made another 99 outings while at Ewood Park. Snapped up by Luton on a free transfer, the Jamaican international, who has scored twice during his time in Bedfordshire, is now up to 434 senior matches in total, with his latest seeing Alfie Jones’ own goal earn the visitors a precious three points at the weekend.

Bell himself had been a doubt for the contest in Humberside, flying back early from international duty with the Reggae Boyz in the week due to a slight knee injury, but he remained in the Hatters’ starting line-up, going on to complete the full 90 minutes as Town won back-to-back away games for the first time this campaign. Speaking to the club’s official website before the match, he had said: "It's a great achievement for myself, a great landmark so hopefully many more to come.

"I feel older now, that's one thing, but I don’t feel like my game has really changed much since joining. I feel the same player, still trying to implement the same things into the game. That (remaining in the Championship) has been my focus since I got back from Jamaica, how can I help Luton to stay in the league? That's essentially what it’s going to come down to now. The energy is high and we just want to get the results on the board.”

Having helped Luton pull their hosts right back into relegation trouble with a third victory out of five, Bell went on to write on X afterwards, adding: “Amazing feeling to make 150 appearances for the club, I’m grateful every time I step onto the field and today was another one of those moments. It’s always better when it’s topped off with a W and clean sheet thanks for the support always #150.”

Replying to his comment, @kclocku2 said: "Well played Amarii." @binderdraj: "Well done Amari, and congratulations on the 150." @DanielCadden: "Heres to the next 150." @bikefan69: "Quality."