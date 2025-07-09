January signing Nordas is determined to showcase his 'best side' for the Hatters

Forward struggled for game time after January move

After a difficult start to life at Kenilworth Road, Luton striker Lasse Nordas is determined to demonstrate his ‘best side’ to Hatters fans this season.

The 23-year-old headed to Bedfordshire from Norwegian top flight side Tromsø back in January for an undisclosed fee, as having completed the Eliteserien campaign with nine goals from 28 appearances, he was just returning for his pre-season stage at the Romssa Arena when Town made their move and he was swiftly jetting to Luton for what was his first taste of English football.

Joining a Hatters side who were in the middle of what was an ultimately unsuccessful effort to remain in the Championship, it was hoped Nordas could help fire the goals that would keep them up, getting his first chance from the bench in the closing stages of the 2-0 defeat at Sunderland. He then made his first of only two starts against Plymouth Argyle, heading a wonderful opportunity over the bar early on, as he didn’t really ever threaten scoring again during his 10 outings, with a lack of firepower, plus Town’s woeful defensive record, seeing them drop out of the second tier on the final day.

Striker Lasse Nordas had the second half against Boreham Wood on Saturday - pic: Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images

Now back at the Brache and on a par fitness-wise with the rest of his team-mates and also his opponents this term, Nordas wants to make it count, as speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “I came three weeks into my pre-season so it wasn’t the best start to come here, but now I’m getting a few weeks so I want to work hard and hopefully I can start a few more games and get some goals as that would be really good this year.

"We (Nordas and boss Matt Bloomfield) had a few chats and of course we were both really disappointed after the season but after a few days and weeks we were having some good talks about this year. He was really looking forward to seeing me and trying to get the best out of me and I’m really wanting to show the best side of me and help the team score goals and win games.”

Asked just how things were going in his first few days back, Nordas continued: “The holiday was really nice, but the last couple of weeks I just wanted to get started and now I want to play some games, that would be really good. We are working really hard and it looks like the lads have also been putting in the work throughout the holidays as it’s been great quality from the first day.

"We look sharp and we're really ready to keep on working hard with the tactics, the physical side, the different things you need to be ready for a long season. It’s hard work and knowing the limits so people don’t get injured and too tired, while it’s also about the quality in the sessions. I kind of know the style of play now, we finally get the chance to really work on how the coach wants to play and it’s been looking really well so far at least.”

Nordas got his first run-out of the pre-season campaign at Boreham Wood on Saturday, coming on as part of the wholesale changes made by Bloomfield for the second period. The former Norwegian U21 international had numerous chances to open his account as well, sliding wide early on, before he was sent clean through twice, one effort saved by keeper Nathan Ashmore, then curling another narrowly off target.

Asked to sum up his display, boss Bloomfield added: “Of course, a goal would have been lovely for Lasse but unfortunately it wasn’t quite to be. He got himself in some really good positions and he’s getting himself chances. He’s a good finisher Lasse so if we can keep getting him in those positions, hopefully the goals will follow.”