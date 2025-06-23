Japanese international tipped to leave Luton and sign for Czech champions

Hashioka’s time at Kenilworth Road could be up

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton full back Daiki Hashioka is tipped to be leaving Kenilworth Road this week to sign for Czech Republic First League side Slavia Prague.

The 26-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in January 2023, joining for an undisclosed fee from Belgian top-flight club Sint-Truiden under previous boss Rob Edwards. The Japanese international, who has won 11 caps for his country, featured 10 times in the Premier League, usually playing out of position due to the club’s injury crisis, as the Hatters were eventually relegated to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hashioka then had another 13 appearances in the second tier before Edwards was sacked just after the turn of the year, but only featured four times under new manager Matt Bloomfield, starting against Preston, Oxford and Millwall, once he had come off the bench in the 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday on February 1, didn’t feature afterwards, often left out of the squad even when fit, also losing his place in the Japanese side too.

Daiki Hashioka is rumoured to be leaving the Hatters - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

The former Urawa Okubo SSS and Urawa Red Diamonds player is now tipped to leave Luton and join the The Red and Whites, who were crowned champions last season, winning their 21st title, as a report from Denik Sport said: “Daiki Hashioka's transfer to Slavia, which iSport reported last week, should be completed in the coming days, according to the latest editorial information.

"The 26-year-old Japanese defender will leave English Luton Town after a year and a half and become a reinforcement for the Czech champion. The defensive all-rounder with ten starts in the Premier League will therefore miss the fitness camp with the Prague team, but he should already be leaving for Austria with his new teammates next Monday for a training camp. Hashioka will create competition primarily for right wingback David Douděr.”