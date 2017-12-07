Jarvis felt he was going to get off the mark against Hammers

Striker Aaron Jarvis admitted it was a great feeling to get off the mark for the Hatters in their 4-0 Checkatrade Trophy win over West Ham United U21s on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old, making only his fourth appearance for the club since joining on deadline day from non-league Basingstoke, opened his account in some style too.

With 56 minutes on the clock and Town 1-0 to the good, Jarvis took Akin Famewo’s searching ball over the top on his chest and then drilled an excellent left-footed effort beyond keeper Nathan Trott.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “There was just a good gap to run into and I just touched it across my body and tucked it away.

“It was just an instinct, I shifted it across, got a shot away and luckily it went in.

“It felt great, it felt like it was coming tonight.

Aaron Jarvis rifles home against West Ham U21s

“We felt they had a quite a high line, so for my goal, it was straight in behind and that’s how I managed to score.

“It was a great atmosphere too and I look forward to playing in more games in front of a crowd.”

Boss Nathan Jones was impressed that the goal had come from a tactic they had worked on, as he said: “I thought it was a real good goal.

“There were certain things we earmarked in terms of stretching play, it was a great ball from Akin, but he took the goal fantastically.

“Two touches, bang, down on his chest and then the left foot finish was fantastic.”

Team-mate Lawson D’Ath was also impressed with the quality of the strike too, as he said: “It was a great finish, he took it really well, his first touch set him up perfectly for it. It was a great ball by Akin, and then his left foot strike, it was solid.

“I’m really happy for him as he’s come from non-league, been stepping up in training, doing really well and now he’s showing it out on the pitch.”

Jarvis had come close prior to his first strike, as he just couldn’t turn the loose ball home from Pelly-Ruddock’s shot, before his dink was parried away by Trott.

He continued: “I was gutted about the chip, I saw him slip over so I thought I’d take it first time, but he’s done well to just get back and get a hand to it.

“With the Pelly one, I didn’t see it until the last second, but the defender’s done well.”

Jarvis was upfront alongside Jordan Cook who netted in stoppage time after an error from Trott and on the duo’s partnership, he added: “We worked on it a little bit, I felt like it did come off me and Jordan’s partnership and we worked well together.

“I don’t often get 90 minutes, so it was good to get that.”