Jarvis off the mark as Hatters hammer the Hammers

Checkatrade Trophy, second round: Luton Town 4 West Ham United U21s 0

Striker Aaron Jarvis scored his first goal for the club as Luton continued their impressive cup form this season with a 4-0 win over West Ham U21s this evening.

The 19-year-old, making only second start since signing from non-league Basingstoke in August, had his big moment just 11 minutes into the second half, as he raced on to Akin Famewo's clearance and rifled a cracking left-foot finish into the corner of the net.

The strike came after Lawson D'Ath had also opened his account for the Hatters, while Luton once again added further gloss to the scoreline late on, youngster Kavan Cotter the third player to get off the mark for Town, Jordan Cook completing the rout in stoppage time.

Jarvis was one of 11 changes made by boss Nathan Jones for the tie from Luton's 5-0 victory at Gateshead on Saturday, with Cotter also in for only his second start, Cook partnering Jarvis upfront.

It was Cook who had the first real opportunity on 22 minutes, found by Cotter's searching ball from deep, he took it on his chest and dragged across goal on the angle.

Midway through the half, Jarvis almost grabbed the opener, as Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's low shot was parried by keeper Nathan Trott, the striker just unable to divert the loose ball home.

Town were ahead after 27 minutes though, as the impressive Luke Gambin, who was starting to run the show, producing a box of tricks to twist and turn his man, sending over a delicious cross that D'Ath headed beyond Trott.

Jarvis was denied shortly afterwards, racing away to a ball forward and with Trott having slipped, went for the lob, the keeper recovering to palm upwards, Alex Pike back to head the loose ball away.

James Shea was called upon after 36 minutes to preserve the lead, palming Domingos Quina's free kick over the top.

In the second period, Toni Martinez, a £2.4million signing from Valencia back in 2016, tested Shea from an acute angle, his snap shot parried behind.

Town then should have made it 2-0 on 55 minutes, Cook guilty of a glaring miss from eight yards out, volleying wildly into the stands.

However, Luton did double their advantage just moments later, Jarvis marking his night in style with a clinical finish.

Gambin tried to get the goal his display deserved, rifling over from 20 yards, while his free kick saw Cook head at Trott.

The Hammers, managed by ex-Luton boss Terry Westley, finally threatened as they game wore on, Shea getting his body behind Grady Diangana's close range blast, Quina whizzing narrowly over too.

Luton might have had a third, Cook denied by the legs of Trott, before a great moment for youngster Cotter, blasting home from close range after Jack Senior's cross dropped at his feet.

Cook then added a comical fourth in stoppage time, as Trott dithered and dallied with the ball virtually on his line, the Luton attacker charging the clearance into the net.

It puts Town through into round three of the competition, although boss Jones has far bigger fish to fry before then, starting with Notts County in a bona fide top of the table clash at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Hatters: James Shea, James Justin, Jack Senior, Akin Famewo, Frankie Musonda, Kavan Cotter, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Luke Gambin, Lawson D'Ath (Arthur Read 88), Aaron Jarvis, Jordan Cook.

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Dan Potts, Olly Lee, Glen Rea, Elliot Lee, Luke Berry.

Hammers: Nathan Trott, Sead Haksabanovic, Toni Martinez, Domingos Quina, Alex Pike, Martin Samuelsen, Moses Makasi (C), Joe Powell, Tunji Akinola (Jahmal Hector-Ingram 70), Ben Johnson, Conor Coventry (Grady Diangana 53).

Subs not used: Rihards Matrevics, Anthony Scully, Alfie Lewis, Ben Wells, Bernado Costa Da Rosa.

Booked: Quina 38.

Referee: Darren Drysdale.

Attendance: 1,670 (108 Hammers).

Hatters MOM: Luke Gambin – midfielder ran the show in the first half.