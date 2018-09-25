Jarvis scores in stoppage time to pinch a point for Luton at Pirates

Striker Aaron Jarvis scored a 90th minute equaliser for Luton as they held Bristol Rovers to a 1-1 draw in their Central League fixture this afternoon.

The 20-year-old netted from a free-kick routine straight off the training ground, side-footing home in the final moments to earn a point for the youthful visitors.

Jarvis was only one of a handful of Hatters players with first team experience, as Frankie Musonda captained the side, while Jack James and Arthur Read were involved, plus Josh Neufville and Connor Tomlinson.

Rovers had led on 61 minutes when Cameron Hargreaves broke into the area and kept his composure to beat U18s stopper James Holden to find the bottom corner.

Luton’s next Central League action sees them visit MK Dons on Monday, October 15 at 1pm.

Hatters: James Holden, Avan Jones, Rico Greco, Jack James, Frankie Musonda (c), Sam Beckwith, Drew Richardson, Arthur Read, Josh Neufville, Connor Tomlinson, Aaron Jarvis.