Jarvis wants to make the most of his first team opportunity

Striker Aaron Jarvis is determined to make the most of his chance to feature for the Hatters first team this season.

The former Basingstoke forward has seen his route to the starting 11 blocked by the likes of Danny Hylton, James Collins, Elliot Lee, Harry Cornick and Jake Jervis since arriving at Luton.

There’s a lot of work gone into him, a year and bit’s work gone into him and hopefully we’re seeing a bit more fruition now. Nathan Jones

However, with Jervis now a AFC Wimbledon until the end of the term, there is every chance for Jarvis to stake a claim, as he said: “It’s less competition for me now, Jake’s out on loan and hopefully if I get my chance, I can take it.

“It’s been hard for me to get the game time, there’s been much more experienced strikers ahead of me, but the Checkatrade (Trophy) games are good for me and a few other boys who need the minutes.”

The forward has been at Kenilworth Road for just over a year and on his progress during a first 12 months as a professional, he said: “I think my movement off the ball, linking up with midfielders and other players, just bringing other players into the game.

“I’m holding the ball up more, my overall confidence and finishing as well, every aspect of my game improves.

“It’s been an eye-opener for me, a brilliant year.

“There’s been ups and downs, but it’s just a massive learning curve for me.

“I’m learning every day, every week, just keep working hard and it feels like home now. It feels like I’ve been doing it for years, just very natural, get up, get to training, work hard, and the next day comes, just keep going.

“Of course, with all the training, the gym routines, I will get physically bigger and stronger, so hopefully I can kick on and get a few more minutes and some more goals.

Jarvis is clearly impressing boss Nathan Jones, as after scoring in the 2-1 win over Brighton U21s on Tuesday night, he came off the bench for the final five minutes of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Doncaster Rovers.

On his obvious improvement, Jones said: “I hope so (it shows), because we’re that type of club who do that.

“We took him from Basingstoke and the boy was working in Tesco, but he’s shown that he’s developed massively.

“I thought he was excellent (against Brighton), he led the line, he grafts, he works, he’s brave, he goes in for headers, he took his goal, his movement was excellent.

“There’s a lot of work gone into him, a year and bit’s work gone into him and hopefully we’re seeing a bit more fruition now as we let Jake Jervis go on the premise that we have five at the club.

“Aaron’s one of the five, so we would love him to step up.”

Although Jarvis has had to play second or even third fiddle to his more experienced team-mates, he knows his game has improved because of them.

After being paired with Harry Cornick in midweek, he said: “It’s brilliant, I can learn a lot off them.

“We’ve got experienced strikers everywhere and they’re all brilliant.

“Me and Harry worked well together, we’re both quite quick and we just got in behind them and caused them a problem.”

The manner of Jarvis’ goal against the Seagulls impressed with the coollness of his finish, volleying home from close range, as he said: “JJ’s (James Justin) just hung it up, Granty’s (Jorge Grant) has gone for it, he’s just missed it, I just read it and swung my leg at it.

“I should have scored a few more, but I think the match sharpness will come with the more games.

“I felt I was getting a bit tired second half, so I’ll be sharper in front of goal and hopefully I can get a few more.

“It could have been six or seven realistically, but the goalie made some brilliant saves. Playing in front of the crowd, it gives you a buzz and the confidence overall, you just want to work hard and score more goals.”