Jerome nets a brace as Hatters defeat Gillingham

Striker Cameron Jerome scored both goals as Luton Town beat League Two Gillingham in a behind closed doors friendly at the Brache this afternoon.

Club captain Sonny Bradley started for the Hatters, as only one summer signing was involved from the opening whistle, keeper Matt Macey, with Amari'i Bell given an opportunity in the left-sided centre half role.

The experienced forward broke the deadlock on 21 minutes when Dion Pereira was brought down in the box, Jerome making no mistake in sending the keeper the wrong way from the spot.

He then added a second eight minutes later, tucking into the bottom corner after a move involving Harry Cornick, Carlos Mendes Gomes and Luke Berry.

After the break, Luton brought on Jordan Clark, Luke Freeman and Cauley Woodrow as Gillingham swiftly pulled one back, Shaun Williams heading past Macey from a right-wing corner.

With an hour gone, Town made another eight changes, giving run-outs to Alfie Doughty, Admiral Muskwe and Elijah Adebayo, but it was the visitors who threatened a leveller, ex-Hatters midfielder Olly Lee going close from 25 yards.

Luton almost added a third themselves late on, Gabe Osho unable to keep his header down from Freeman’s set-piece.

The Hatters are back in action this weekend when they head to another fourth tier side in Northampton Town.