Jerome warns against any kind of complacency from Luton during trip to former side Potters

Cameron Jerome goes up against Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during his time at Stoke City

Luton striker Cameron Jerome has urged his side to guard against any form of complacency when heading to his old side Stoke City this evening.

The 35-year-old spent three years at what was then the Britannia Stadium after joining for £4m from Birmingham in July 2011 scoring 12 goals in 67 appearances for the Potters.

Going into the game, the Hatters are four points ahead of their rivals and on a run of seven wins from 11, including an excellent 2-0 victory over top six rivals West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Stoke meanwhile have triumphed just three times in their last 13 Championship fixtures, with six defeats, but boss Michael O'Neill did bolster his squad in the January transfer window. signing experienced defender Phil Jagielka and Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker.

He also brought in Reading's Liam Moore and striker Josh Maja from Bordeaux too, while the Potters definitely have the upper hand over Luton during their past encounters, winning 1-0 at Kenilworth Road earlier in the season, making it 11 games without defeat, with seven victories.

Jerome said: “The Stoke game is going to be difficult.

“They came here, it was a very difficult game that day, an array of talent throughout their squad and they made some smart signings in the window.

“I’ll be going back to my old stomping ground and the manager is as well, so as a team we’ve got to take every game as it comes.

“We can’t get complacent after a good result against West Brom, we’ve got to back it up and that’s the Championship.