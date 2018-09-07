Jervis and Gambin could still have futures with Luton

Hatters duo Jake Jervis and Luke Gambin could still have futures at the club according to boss Nathan Jones after the pair went to on loan to AFC Wimbledon and Crawley Town last week.

Jervis made his second Dons appearance on Tuesday night, playing 78 minutes of the 2-2 Checkatrade Trophy group stage draw.

Meanwhile, Gambin has headed to Crawley Town until the end of the campaign, but Jones didn’t close the door on their Luton careers, adding: “What it is, it’s the best way for us to maximise our assets.

“Now we invested money in both, invested time in both, they’re not quite in the first 11 at the minute, so they were both getting frustrated.

“Rather than let that frustration fester and grow and then our assets diminish slightly, it’s a means to an end.

“They go out and get games, they have a reinvigoration if you like and we make sure their value doesn’t diminish.

“So if they both go out and do fantastically well, then we’ve got options to bring them both back in January to enhance our environment.”