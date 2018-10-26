Jervis can't haunt the Hatters this weekend

Striker Jake Jervis won’t be able to haunt his parent club when Luton visit AFC Wimbledon this weekend.

The 27-year-old moved to the Dons in August on loan after being unable to force his way into the first team at Kenilworth Road.

He has made 10 appearances for his new side, starting the last six games, but boss Nathan Jones confirmed he would be ineligible for tomorrow's League One clash, saying: “No, I don’t think you can play against your own club, unless you give special dispensation.

“We believe Jake’s a very good player and one we didn’t really want to let go, but we couldn’t guarantee him the game time that he wanted, so to suit all parties, we let him go.

“I think he’ll be a miss for those, he has been playing, so it’s one that he won’t come back and haunt us this weekend.”

Jervis has worked his way into the first team at Cherry Red Records Stadium, but is still yet to score, his last goal coming before Luton signed him from Plymouth on December 23, some 10 months and 26 appearances ago.

On his impact with Neal Ardley’s side, Jones said: “He’s been signed for goals, but he’s also played in a wider role, so I think he’s gone there to strengthen their options and to give them good versatility with the front man and the wide man.

“I think he’s done that, so three quarters of the way he’s kept his bargain, but I haven’t watched every game.

“I went to watch him play when we didn’t have a game in midweek and I’ve also watched five Wimbledon games, so I’ve got a good eye on him and his performances.

“You can’t say he’s played badly, he’s contributed to some decent performances and had a hand in some of the goals.

“Sometimes it takes a little bit of time to get there, adjust to a different way of playing, a different environment, but I’m sure he’ll do very well there.”

Although without the services of Jervis, and losing Lyle Taylor to Charlton in the summer, AFC do have some strike power to call on according to Jones with ex-Bradford striker James Hanson joining in the close season.

They also have former Luton loanee Joe Pigott who is the club's leading scorer with four goals too, as Jones said: “They’ve signed the boy Hanson, they’ve got Joe Pigott, I believe in Joe Pigott, I think he’s a real good goalscorer.

“But every team has got their threats, every team on their day, whether they’ve got individual threats or collective threats.

“It’s what we do though, and if we’re the best version of ourselves, then I’ll be happy.

"Because I know that if we lose after being the best version of ourselves, barring a horrific decision from any official, then I know that I can sleep at night and that’s all I’m concerned about.

“We have brought the best version of ourselves out this month, apart from one spell (at Barnsley), and I’m hoping that’s what happens at the weekend.”