Jervis nets the winning penalty as Town lift Beds Premier Cup

Striker Jake Jervis scored the decisive spot-kick as Luton Town won the Beds Premier Cup last night by beating Southern League opponents Biggleswade Town on penalties last night.

The game had finished 2-2 after 90 minutes, before James Shea saved twice, allowing Jervis to earn Hatters victory.

Fielding a mix of senior and youth team players, with Alan Sheehan, Brendan Galloway, Shea and Lloyd Jones all getting minutes, Town took an early lead when first-year scholar Casey Pettit raced on to a Josh Boorn through-ball and lobbed onrushing Biggleswade keeper Sam Donkin.

A host of chances went begging as the first half progressed, but Jones, who was handed the captain's armband after Alan Sheehan had been substituted at half time, doubled the advantage with just under 20 minutes to go, via a thumping header from Jervis's corner.

Biggleswade staged a comeback, however, with two goals in as many minutes from Kieran Forbes (75) and Calum Stead (76) bringing them level.

In the penalty shoot-out that followed, Jones, Galloway, Avan Jones and Jervis all netted for the Town, with Shea saving twice to secure a 4-2 victory.

Hatters XI: Shea, Neufville, Jones, Sheehan (Panter 46), Galloway, Beckwith, Pettit (A Jones 69), Nicolson, Boorn (Wilson 81), Jervis, Trialist.

Subs: Stevens, Halsey, Moloney, Parker