Jervis settling in well with Luton

Hatters striker Jake Jervis is settling in well at Kenilworth Road according to boss Nathan Jones.

The deadline day signing from Plymouth Argyle started the first two games for Luton, but has only been used from the bench since, making seven substitute appearances, with Danny Hylton and James Collins the first choice front pairing.

Jake knows that he’s here long term and we haven’t just signed him for now in the run-in and trying to get us over the line. Nathan Jones

When asked about Jervis, who enjoyed an impressive 20-minute cameo during Monday’s 2-1 win over Mansfield, was getting on, Jones said: “Very well, we signed Jake Jervis to give us an impact now and to make sure that we’re strong in that area from now until the end of the season.

“But he’s another one like Lloyd Jones that signed on deadline day that wasn’t 100 per cent necessary for us to sign them, but we would have missed out on them if we didn’t.

“So it just brought things forward slightly, but we’re delighted we’ve got him as we tried to sign him in the summer. He’s settled very, very well, he probably would have liked to play slightly more at the minute, but so would a lot of them.

“We’ve got wonderful competition in that area, so there’s an element of patience needed, but Jake knows that he’s here long term and we haven’t just signed him for now in the run-in and trying to get us over the line.

“He scored the winner here against Gillingham in a development game, so he’s in good form and he’s ready to go.”

Jervis did score twice recently for the Hatters as they beat Southern League Premier Division side Biggleswade Town 4-3 to win the Beds Senior Cup, as Jones continued: “We came through it, it was slightly closer in the end, especially after leading 4-1 at half time, but all my senior players got a run out.

“It’s always nice to win a cup final, regardless of the level of it and it was good for the club, good for our younger ones who got experience of playing on there as well.”

Youngsters Arthur Read and Jake Peck got 90 minutes in the match at Kenilworth Road too, as Jones added: “It’s a good learning curve for them.

“They contributed to the win, no doubt, obviously we expect certain things from them, some stuff they did very, very well, some things they could have improved on, but that’s their learning curve.

“They’re still young, young players and the thing with young players is they’re not finished articles.

“They have to learn and the more exposure they get, the more they learn.”