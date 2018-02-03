Jervis to add much-needed pace to Town's front-line

New signing Jake Jervis has been brought in give Town’s front-line the burst of pace they require, according to boss Nathan Jones.

Since the fleet-footed Isaac Vassell left for Birmingham City earlier in the season, Luton have been short of that genuine speed in the central striker area, but that has now been rectified by Jones, with the purchase of the 26-year-old for an undisclosed fee.

On how he was going to utilise Jervis in his Town side, Jones said: “He’s come here as a striker, we need that pace.

“He’s here to replace the pace we lost in Vassell, that type of over the top, dynamic pace that stretches people, because we like to play, but we have to have threats coming from everywhere.

“He adds size to the squad too, he’s six foot three, we’ve recruited specific ones for specific things.

“We wouldn’t have signed a five foot eight rapid player. We had the opportunity to do that, but we’ve signed someone who gives us a little bit more potency and emphasis in attack.

“Even though (Harry) Cornick comes on and adds a different type of pace and energetic threat, Jake’s slightly different and he gives us that, we need that, how we play.

“We tracked him for a long time, we spoke to him in the summer, but he stayed with Plymouth, but he’s one that’s been on our radar and when the opportunity came, we took it.”

It’s something that Jervis, who scored 13 goals in 49 games as the Pilgrims won promotion from League Two last season, following on from his tally of 14 the previous campaign, believes is his best asset too.

He said: “I can play upfront or out wide, I look to use my pace to spin in behind, be a threat that way and get shots off when I can.

“What I look to do is peel off the shoulder, I can still come to feet when the ball is on the floor and then when it's in the air, in behind, I like to use my pace.”

After joining on Wednesday with fellow deadline day additions Lloyd Jones and Flynn Downes, Jervis has settled in well with his new team-mates and had been impressed with the quality of training too.

He continued: “It’s good, obviously there’s a lot of people to introduce yourself to and you get a lot of names thrown at you, but it was good to get out there, a good tempo in training, so I enjoyed it.

“Some of the players I just knew of through other people but no-one directly, and it was more of getting to know everyone fully.”

Jervis will now be looking to make an immediate debut against fellow promotion rivals Exeter City this afternoon, as on the clash with the Grecians, he added: "Every game is a big game now.

"If we treat it that way, but also without putting too much emphasis on the game and pressure on the boys, then I think we can go on and do good things."