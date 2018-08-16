Jervis urged to 'grasp the nettle' with Town

Hatters striker Jake Jervis has been urged to take the bull by the horns and prove he can be a success at Kenilworth Road.

The 26-year-old has made 13 appearances in total since signing from Plymouth Argyle in January, although just three have been as a starter as he is yet to find the back of the net.

He missed a fine chance during the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night, dragging wide from inside the box when well placed, extending his lengthy wait for a goal.

In fact, Jervis hasn't scored since December 23, when he notched for Plymouth in a 4-1 victory over Oldham, a run of 16 matches and when asked if he just needed one to kickstart his time with Luton, boss Nathan Jones said: “Maybe, but one, he needs a run of games, but then he needs really grasp the nettle and say ‘this is going to be my time’.

“If he does that, then he’s six foot four, he’s quick, can strike with both feet, he has the attributes to do well.

“How well he does is entirely up to him and that’s been the element of frustration we’ve had at the minute.”