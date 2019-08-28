Jervis was always confident he would break his Luton duck

Striker Jake Jervis was always confident he would get off the mark for the Hatters, if given a chance in the starting line-up.

The 27-year-old forward netted his first ever goal for the club during last night’s 3-0 win at Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup, over 18 months after arriving at Kenilworth Road from Plymouth Argyle back in January 2018.

It was his first performance in more than a year too, not featuring for Luton since their defeat to West Bromwich Albion in the same competition last term.

Speaking afterwards, Jervis said: “It’s very good. When I’ve started games I think I’ve done well so I’m happy to get back on the pitch and be able to do my best.

“If I play, I’m always confident that I’m going to score goals.

“If I’m starting games, and I’ve got the chance in the cup, I’ll look to get goals and that’s what I’ve done previously as well.

“People seem to forget that I’ve scored goals previously and I’ve shown that I can do it tonight.

“I’ve had a lot of criticism so I appreciate that and I’ll keep working hard. It’s part of the game.

“I’m not going to stop because of someone’s opinion. I’m going to keep working hard and showing what I can do, keep working, doing my extras and hopefully I get my opportunity.”

The goal itself was a glorious team move by the Hatters, Luke Berry playing a wonderful through ball from deep inside his own half and Jervis timing his run perfectly to shrug off his marker and coolly beat Bluebirds keeper Joe Day.

He continued: “That’s what Bezza does. He’s always there to thread a ball, like all the midfielders, all I’ve got to do is make the run and they’ll find me.

“I’m confident and I’ll back myself in a one-v-one all the time.”

After featuring in Town’s opening three games last season, Jervis then went out on loan to AFC Wimbledon, where he had a tough spell, scoring just twice in 30 appearances.

Reflecting on the decision to leave, the striker wasn’t convinced it was the right one, saying: “Last season when I went out on loan I could have stayed and maybe rushed going out on loan in eagerness just to play.

“Taking my time this year has obviously paid dividends. I’ve played this game and managed to get a goal.”

There is still a chance that Jervis could move on from Kenilworth Road, with the transfer window for League One clubs and below remaining open until September 2.

On whether he will look to do that, Jervis said: “I’ll just see, really. I don’t want to get into it, but we’ll just see.”

With the former Portsmouth and Swindon frontman out of contract at the end of this season, he would love the chance to make his move to Bedfordshire work, adding: “Let’s hope so. I can only do my best.

"I think I’ve done well and that’s all I can do.”